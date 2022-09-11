Letter: Funds are available, so why not fix St. Louis streets?

With federal funds available for infrastructure improvements as well as the Rams settlement money, why can’t St. Louis fund road improvements? Just drive on Lindell Boulevard between Sarah Street and Kingshighway Boulevard and you have a classic example of poor road maintenance in a high traffic area.

This is a four lane road with both residential and commercial use. So many spot repairs have been made with dented surface areas that I drive a Jeep Cherokee and still get bounced around. Filling potholes is one thing, maintaining smooth drivable roads is another.

I know this is not the only road that fits this low maintenance criteria. Surely it’s not up to the citizens to lobby for road improvements. Doesn’t the city of St. Louis have a street department to address these issues?

Charles Deal • St. Louis