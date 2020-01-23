Letter: Fur coats always look much better on the original owners

Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen had a wonderful weather photo on the cover of Jan. 18 paper of a cute couple, married for 42 years, walking on their way for chili in Clayton. You knew it was cold because of the way the two were bundled up, from hoods to boots.
Lacking further elaboration, I could have pretended that no animals were harmed in the making of the coats the couple were wearing, no matter how non-faux the fur appeared in the picture.
To make matters worse for this animal lover, the fur was from, biologically speaking, cats and dogs — Canadian lynx and wolf, to be precise. This upset me not only because I share my home with a cat and dogs but because I have a particular fondness for wolves, thanks in large part to the work of the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka.
For me, Cohen’s photo spoke plenty. I admit I was curious, but in this case I didn’t need all the extra details. For me, if the fur is real, it looks better — and belongs — on its original owner.
Sarah Casey Newman • Lake Saint Louis