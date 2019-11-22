In response to Ron Jones’ letter, “A look in the mirror would reveal Democrats’ hate” (Nov. 12): I have to admit that for the last few years, every time another lie was told to us, or another executive order signed to harm our environment, or another withdrawal from a treaty entered into with our allies, or another quid pro quo endangering our national security, my response has been: “I am living in a stupid, stupid America.”
At no time was my response anymore in evidence than after reading the words of the person who authored this masterpiece.
Stu Leventhal • Wildwood