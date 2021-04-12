Letter: Future candidates should take U.S. citizenship test

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Republicans in Missouri, Georgia turn their backs on democracy" (March 29): Because governors and state legislatures across the country are rushing to enact measures to suppress voting, perhaps we, as voters, should be assured that candidates for office are, in fact, qualified.

I suggest that anyone seeking to run for city, county, state or national office take the following tests: First, candidates should take and pass a test concerning the duties, bylaws and responsibilities of the offices they are seeking. Second, candidates must pass a test on their own state constitution. Third, candidates should pass a test on the U.S. Constitution.

All candidates should also pass the citizenship test. After all, politicians should be expected to know the same answers as those seeking United States citizenship. A failure of any of these tests would disqualify a potential candidate.