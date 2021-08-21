Letter: Future generations will suffer from failed virus efforts

Regarding the editorial “Climate warnings are no longer debatable. Fossil-fuel culture must change now.” (Aug. 9): Until the last drop of carbon-creating fuel is pumped or fracked from the ground, the corporations who profit from the extraction and sale will never give up their golden goose. Neither will the large minority that is adamantly against coronavirus vaccines, no matter how many die either directly from the virus or because hospitals are overwhelmed.
The era in which we are now enveloped will be remembered as worse than that of the black plague. Try explaining that to your grandchildren.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson