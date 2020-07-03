Letter: Future generations won’t like how we treat the Earth

Regarding “Should he stay or go? Protesters clash over statue of St. Louis’ namesake” (June 28): It is relatively easy to judge those who lived centuries earlier by contemporary moral standards, and I’m wondering how we expect to be judged by future generations when it comes to how well we are taking care of the planet. Climate change is still getting worse, insects are dying off in droves, and species all over the world are suffering because of humans.
George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves, were living in accordance with accepted norms of their time. So are we. Most of us are driving our cars, running our air conditioners, eating meat, etc. Some tell us we need to mend our ways, but they are generally ignored. I suspect important historical figures may have felt the same way.
But future generations, including our own children and grandchildren, will be around in another 20 to 50 years when the impacts of climate change are expected to really get bad.
I’m reminded of the biblical phrase in Matthew 7:5: “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves
