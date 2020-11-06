 Skip to main content
Letter: Future of the country determined by election’s winner
Letter: Future of the country determined by election’s winner

I cast my first presidential vote for President John F. Kennedy in 1960. I’ve voted for candidates, both Republican and Democratic, in every election since. But never have I feared the outcome. In this election, I actually feared for the future of my country and two-party history.

Richard Singer • St. Louis County

