Letter: Future of the country determined by election’s winner

Most-read stories in this section
-
Letter: Biden campaign bus run-in didn’t help make us great
-
Letter: Greater St. Louis Inc. must focus on social issues first
-
Letter: St. Francois County health director just trying to help
-
Letter: Cities should stop accepting rural coronavirus patients
-
Letter: Eliminate the elderly, and everyone can go maskless?
I cast my first presidential vote for President John F. Kennedy in 1960. I’ve voted for candidates, both Republican and Democratic, in every election since. But never have I feared the outcome. In this election, I actually feared for the future of my country and two-party history.
Richard Singer • St. Louis County
Tags
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.