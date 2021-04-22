Letter: Future remote working demands stronger technology

Regarding “Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt” (April 8): The pandemic has shown that working from home and remote learning has a place in our society. As we continue down this path, we must ensure we improve the manner in which this technology is delivered. AT&T recently announced a $2 billion investment to expand broadband networks. The company sees the benefit and seems confident the trends will pay off handsomely. It seems 5G is the easiest way to expand and provides strong bandwidth availability.
Imagine if most people continue working from home. Pollution would be reduced, as would our need for roads and bridges infrastructure. But they wouldn’t be entirely eliminated. I believe we should get smart about this and embrace this movement.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.