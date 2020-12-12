Letter: Future Trump-like followers would gladly sign up for draft

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Draft vs. mask: Uncle Sam wields less clout today” (Dec. 6): At first, I agreed with McClellan in his comparison of today’s mask refusers with those subject to the draft a few generations ago. But I now think this misses the key issue of leadership. People refuse to wear a mask as an expression of their loyalty to President Donald Trump. A future president with Trump’s ability to persuade, who advocates the draft, would have many eager enlisters and draftees. Only a few follow their own path, such as those living in St. Louis who wear a Cubs cap.