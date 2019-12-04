Regarding Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher: Anyone who thinks that just a pin can make a person great is without a doubt short of any sense of humanity. While Mr. Gallagher may have achieved his SEAL status and received his Trident pin, he totally became a disgrace to his country, his Navy SEAL mates and to himself when he had a photo taken of himself with the teen Islamic State captive he stabbed to death.
Death is part of war, and this teen captive, who was probably brainwashed into becoming involved, paid the ultimate price for what he believed to be his duty. If this made Mr. Gallagher feel good, more like a man, to have his picture taken with not even an adult soldier, but a kid, well, I can only say it is good he is retiring and will no longer be able to carry out such despicable acts.
If it makes him and President Donald Trump feel good that Gallagher gets to keep his Trident pin, well so be it. He will never be a SEAL or anything else, to the majority of other Americans, including me, but a sad and disgraceful man with a pin on his chest that he doesn’t deserve to keep.
Carol Wilson • St. Peters