Letter: Galleria exhibit tends to create self-involved citizens

You Are Beautiful exhibit invites guest interaction

Regarding “If you’re good enough, smart enough … say it to the mirrors at St. Louis Galleria exhibit” (May 24): Subtle things in our society make us narcissists. Matthew Hoffman’s installation at the Galleria caught my attention, for it showcased an exhibition where people write on cards “I am …” fill in the blank with a positive affirmation, which is a narcissistic approach.

When reading the cards, I see hundreds of people telling me about themselves, with zero personal affirmation. As a society, to create more awareness of each other, shouldn’t the cards read, “You are…” with a positive affirmation of someone else? That way, when anyone reads it, the cards would affirm the person reading them. Subtle things such as the current exhibit create a community of self-involved citizens versus citizens who are involved in community. Mindfulness was ignored.

Karen Channel • St. Charles

