Regarding “Missouri Botanical Garden to break ground on $92 million visitor center” (Oct. 23): I viewed the renderings of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden with great dismay.
It is obvious that the architects did not understand the importance of this building in one of America’s outstanding gardens. This building, which will replace the existing Ridgeway Visitor Center, looks like an auto dealership with a showroom and support facilities.
Pat Hollman • Shrewsbury