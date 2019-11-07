Subscribe for 99¢
Mo_Bot_002

In January 2020, the Missouri Botanical Garden will break ground for a new visitor center, which will replace and be bigger than the old center. It's scheduled to open in spring 2022. This is a view from the north parking lot at night. Officials announced the plans on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Renderings courtesy of the garden.

Regarding “Missouri Botanical Garden to break ground on $92 million visitor center” (Oct. 23): I viewed the renderings of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden with great dismay.

It is obvious that the architects did not understand the importance of this building in one of America’s outstanding gardens. This building, which will replace the existing Ridgeway Visitor Center, looks like an auto dealership with a showroom and support facilities.

Pat Hollman • Shrewsbury