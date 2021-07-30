Letter: Gardner and Jones are inept at keeping St. Louisans safe

Regarding the editorial "Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney's office" (July 20): In my opinion, it should be abundantly clear now to all St. Louis voters that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and Mayor Tishaura Jones are completely inept and incapable of protecting city residents or visitors.

Gardner can’t seem to keep murderers behind bars, stupidly allowing a prosecutor on maternity leave to be assigned an important homicide case, which resulted in a judge dismissing the charges. Prosecutors are leaving the Circuit Attorney’s office in droves, leaving it in complete disarray. Then Gardner refuses to speak to the media about the chaos as if hiding in her office will make the situation go away.

Then, when Jones finally responds to Gardner’s ineptitude, she takes no responsibility for public safety in the city at all, telling the media that she can’t tell Gardner how to run her office. Jones said they meet occasionally. Really?