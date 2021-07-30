 Skip to main content
Letter: Gardner and Jones are inept at keeping St. Louisans safe
0 comments

Letter: Gardner and Jones are inept at keeping St. Louisans safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Congresswoman Cori Bush and City Attorney Kimberly Gardener Visit St. Louis City Jails

“We were very disappointed, shocked and frustrated by what we saw,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones addressing reporters after touring both St. Louis jails, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse. “At the end of the day people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Jones, who is flanked by Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, left, and Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, right. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial "Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney's office" (July 20): In my opinion, it should be abundantly clear now to all St. Louis voters that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and Mayor Tishaura Jones are completely inept and incapable of protecting city residents or visitors.

Gardner can’t seem to keep murderers behind bars, stupidly allowing a prosecutor on maternity leave to be assigned an important homicide case, which resulted in a judge dismissing the charges. Prosecutors are leaving the Circuit Attorney’s office in droves, leaving it in complete disarray. Then Gardner refuses to speak to the media about the chaos as if hiding in her office will make the situation go away.

Then, when Jones finally responds to Gardner’s ineptitude, she takes no responsibility for public safety in the city at all, telling the media that she can’t tell Gardner how to run her office. Jones said they meet occasionally. Really?

The two of them should work on keeping murderers in jail and doing their part to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe from violent crime. Jones hasn’t offered a single concrete plan on how to deal with the city's out-of-control violent crime. My guess is, she hasn’t got a clue.

Gardner and Jones are a pathetic joke and should resign or be recalled. The people of St. Louis deserve better than these two.

Bill Phelan • Affton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports