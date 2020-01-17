Letter: Gardner has disregarded her moral and legal obligations
Regarding “Gardner alleges racist conspiracy in federal civil rights lawsuit against St. Louis, police union” (Jan. 14): Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner claims rampant racism and prejudice in St Louis. Gardner is absolutely correct, but her office is the instigator of both.

From her first day in office, Gardner has violated her moral, ethical and legal obligations to St. Louisans. She has chosen to enforce only laws she likes, disregarding her oath to uphold all laws. Indeed, Gardner’s obsession with siding with the criminal has helped empty jails while filling coffins.

Just recently, two different judges admonished Gardner. One for failure to disclose evidence and the other for interfering with testimony.

Under Gardner’s tutelage St. Louis has declined from “Gateway to the West” to “Gateway to the Worst.”

Jerry Spiniolas • St Louis County

