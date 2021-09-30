Letter: Gardner is incompetent and a shameful embarrassment

Regarding the editorial “ St. Louis circuit attorney must start performing or get out of the way” (Sept. 26): Kudos to the Post Dispatch for exposing again the incompetence and ineptitude of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner. Her claim, or perhaps fantasy, of a 90% conviction rate all the while people are shot, robbed and killed almost daily made laugh and nearly cry at the same time.

In my opinion, Gardner has little to no respect in the legal community among lawyers who left her office in mass exodus, judges, law enforcement and most important of all, crime victims, whom she’s tragically let down. This is no longer just a case of an incapable elected official; it’s a shameful embarrassment that St. Louis can no longer afford. I’m counting the remaining days she has in office. Or maybe she’ll actually do something good for the city and resign beforehand.