Letter: Gardner living up to campaign promises of dysfunction

Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 20): Why are so many people upset at the activities (or lack thereof) of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office? It appears to me that she is simply honoring her campaign promise to be stunningly unqualified for the job that she holds. She seems to show no interest in prosecuting criminal suspects. She set out effectively to empty the jail to put others back on the streets, alienate the police department, and force her staff to seek new jobs. She even found time for some grandstanding and malfeasance. Mission accomplished.