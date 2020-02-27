Letter: Gardner’s delays have botched the Little case

Regarding “Double murder case dismissed after suspect jailed for months without indictment” (Feb. 15): Associate Circuit Judge Craig Higgins dismissed a double murder charge against Willie E. Little because it had been 176 days since he was arrested on a double first-degree murder charge, and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office still had not indicted him or held a preliminary hearing within a “reasonable time.” Gardner’s prosecutors said they plan to refile the charges after they receive the results of additional DNA evidence, sometime in March.
As of now, Little is a free man. Free to leave the country if he so chooses? Under those circumstances, would you wait around until Gardner decides that all of her ducks are finally in a row and asks the police to rearrest you?
Brian Geurin • Shrewsbury