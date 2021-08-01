Letter: Gardner’s dereliction is not related to other big cases

Regarding two recent letters “St. Louis safety suffers as Gardner politicizes her office” (July 26) and “Why punish a Capitol rioter when murderers roam free?” (July 26): St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner deserves every bit of criticism for the dereliction of duty and ineptitude of her office. But I don’t think that is a basis for trying to defend the sickening and shameful behavior of the McCloskeys, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens or the Capitol insurrectionists.