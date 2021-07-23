Letter: Gardner’s incompetence allows criminals to walk free

Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 20): As a person who loves St. Louis, having grown up in Dogtown, it saddens me to see the city crumble in violence. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner allows murder suspects to be freed because her office is asleep at the judicial wheel. She is effectively allowing criminals back out on the street to hurt more people. This wouldn’t happen in St. Charles County. Just ask convicted murderer Pam Hupp.