 Skip to main content
Letter: Gardner’s incompetence allows criminals to walk free
0 comments

Letter: Gardner’s incompetence allows criminals to walk free

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 20): As a person who loves St. Louis, having grown up in Dogtown, it saddens me to see the city crumble in violence. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner allows murder suspects to be freed because her office is asleep at the judicial wheel. She is effectively allowing criminals back out on the street to hurt more people. This wouldn’t happen in St. Charles County. Just ask convicted murderer Pam Hupp.

Allen Rapert • Lake Saint Louis

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on Election Day

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner stands outside Yeatman Middle School in St. Louis on Nov. 3. 

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports