Letter: Gardner’s ineptitude allows criminals to do more harm
Letter: Gardner's ineptitude allows criminals to do more harm

Regarding “Dismissal of St. Louis murder cases stems from problems in prosecutor’s office” (July 20): How would I feel if a loved one was murdered and the city of St. Louis found the person who committed the crime (which is rare in St. Louis), only to have an attorney from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office not show up to court and have the culprit walk free? I would probably feel horrible.

However, who would be surprised? With closing the medium-security “workhouse” jail, wanting to defund police and dereliction of duty in Gardner’s office, what could possibly go wrong?

Marshall Jorel • St. Peters

