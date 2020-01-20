Letter: Gardner's lawsuit will face a struggle to find justice

Regarding “Gardner alleges racist conspiracy in federal civil rights lawsuit against St. Louis, police union” (Jan. 14): I don’t know whether Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner can prove in a court of law the racist conspiracy against her. And I don’t much care.
We have no mechanisms for putting white supremacy on trial. The conspiracy is too historically vast to register when weighed by our current scales of justice.
Leaders who control our centers of power — judges, attorneys, police — do not need to consciously “conspire” in any legal sense to operate in sync. Nor do they as individuals need to conspire to coordinate what has already been systematically baked into our institutions for centuries.
Not surprisingly, the female black prosecutors (of whom there are only 15 among 23,000 prosecutors in this country) who recently came to St. Louis had remarkably similar stories. You can chalk this up to coincidence and write off Gardner’s lawsuit as frivolous, only by turning a blind eye to history and the current realities of life in the United States.
Two of her three causes of action deal with non-conspiratorial bad acts that are easier to prove. The courts should hold the actors responsible. As for the conspiracy, Gardner deserves to win, but it may take a larger cultural struggle to find justice.
John Chasnoff • University City