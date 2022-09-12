Letter: Garland should seek to fine Trump for costs of investigation

Regarding “Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold” (Sept. 9): I believe Donald Trump only cares about two things: himself and money. And to that end, I would like to see U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland file a civil suit against Trump to recoup the millions of dollars in Department of Justice expenses used to recover the illegally stolen government documents.

He should mark all illegally stolen documents with the notation: Illegally stolen by ex-President Donald J. Trump. That way, whoever sees these documents for the next several centuries, the name of Trump will forever live in shame and infamy.

In my opinion, Trump should only be arrested, convicted and imprisoned for something on the order of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, though he does not have the physical courage to actually do that. He only has the courage to hide behind childish insults and accusations and talk about grabbing women by their private body parts.

Robert Anderson • Lake Ozark, Mo.