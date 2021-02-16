Letter: Garza deserves praise, not criticism, from Gov. Parson

Regarding the editorial "Parson once again points the finger of blame elsewhere for his own failings" (Feb. 14): I was incredibly disappointed in Gov. Mike Parson's statements regarding how Dr. Alex Garza, director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has handled vaccine distribution. The governor kept calling him "Garzi," which I wonder if it was a deliberate misspeak to make him out to be a "Fauci" to pander to a certain base. Garza was one of the smartest, most straight-arrow medical students I taught in 25 years. He has served apolitically and honorably under all administrations. He has always been one the people his own medical school classmates wish they could have been.