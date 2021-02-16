 Skip to main content
Letter: Garza deserves praise, not criticism, from Gov. Parson
Letter: Garza deserves praise, not criticism, from Gov. Parson

Covid pandemic task force updates

Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives a grim warning, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at a news conference about what lies ahead in the next couple of weeks if the community does not adopt measures such as wearing masks. The hospitals will be at capacity and the ICUs will not be able to handle any more patients, covid or otherwise. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding the editorial "Parson once again points the finger of blame elsewhere for his own failings" (Feb. 14): I was incredibly disappointed in Gov. Mike Parson's statements regarding how Dr. Alex Garza, director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has handled vaccine distribution. The governor kept calling him "Garzi," which I wonder if it was a deliberate misspeak to make him out to be a "Fauci" to pander to a certain base. Garza was one of the smartest, most straight-arrow medical students I taught in 25 years. He has served apolitically and honorably under all administrations. He has always been one the people his own medical school classmates wish they could have been.

Parson can believe in the realities of this pandemic or not, but he shouldn't slam a doctor who has had such an impeccable and honorable career as Dr. Garza.

Maria L. Evans, M.D. • Greentop, Mo.  

