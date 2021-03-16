 Skip to main content
Letter: Gas tax proposal is unfair to majority of residents
Letter: Gas tax proposal is unfair to majority of residents

Regarding "Gas tax hike wins initial vote in Missouri Senate" (March 10): The Missouri Legislature's proposal to offer a gas tax rebate to residents who itemize their taxes is, I believe, unfair to the majority of residents who do not itemize their taxes.

The federal government charges 6 cents more per gallon tax on diesel fuel compared to unleaded gas to account for the greater weight of commercial vehicles and their wear and tear imposed on transportation infrastructure. While many states also have a higher diesel tax, Missouri does not. Big commercial vehicles can also write off gas receipts.

We do need to fund construction, repair and maintain our infrastructure, create jobs, and in return, lure businesses to the state. All residents like me are asking for is a fair gas tax proposal.

Dan Hagen • Fenton

