Letter: Gathering and analyzing coronavirus data is complicated

Regarding the editorial “Why is someone altering coronavirus data on Missouri’s official website?” (July 2): The answer is to increase the accuracy of the information displayed as new information and revisions to existing case data are made by public health officials. As a health economist at Washington University who has helped build the state’s regional hospitalization models, I have a window into Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I have been repeatedly impressed by how much data collection and reporting is occurring. Everyone is genuinely trying to use data to make informed decisions.
Data can be messy in the best of circumstances, let alone during a pandemic. The real story here is a lack of sufficient data infrastructure that has been the product of decades of limited funding. Different data types exist in different systems that seldom harmonize without manual work. Further, it’s made more difficult because this is an evolving disease.
I do recognize that there have been situations involving deliberate manipulation of data in some other states. But let me assure you that, from the perspective of an independent researcher who knows data, there is nothing nefarious or politically motivated happening here in Missouri. I am proud to have been involved in this team, and I have the utmost respect for the integrity of the agency staffers who are doing this difficult work with limited resources.
Abigail Barker • Webster Groves
