Letter: Gen. Doolittle is more than worthy for a town’s name

The article “ Story of Doolittle’s daring raid on Japan disappears over Doolittle, Missouri ” (Oct. 11) gave me the impression that the Gen. Jimmy Doolittle’s 1942 raid on Japan did little in terms of damage and thus didn’t amount to much more than a morale booster, albeit a significant one.

I would agree with the first part of that. However, it is my understanding that the raid was a substantial loss of face to the Japanese military, especially the navy. After initial victories, the Japanese navy became overconfident. That their homeland could be bombed shocked the Japanese admirals out of their complacency. They embarked upon an ambitious, complicated and ultimately unwise plan to sink the remaining U.S. Navy aircraft carriers in the Pacific. Their plan unraveled at the Battle of Midway in June 1942, where the Japanese had four aircraft carriers sunk. Many of their best pilots and air crew members were lost.