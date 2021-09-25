Letter: Gen. Milley’s likeness suited alongside Benedict Arnold

Regarding R.J. Matson’s syndicated editorial cartoon on Sept. 21: At first I thought Matson was trying to imply that Gen. Mark Milley might be a candidate for joining the great American presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore. Then I noticed the subtle way the ribbons on the general’s chest spelled out “Trump is nuts.”
In any case, Milley will never belong with the true patriots on that iconic sculpture. If he is put up there, I think we might as well put Benedict Arnold right along side him.
John Jackson • Glendale