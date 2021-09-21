 Skip to main content
Letter: Gen. Milley's action was a misguided coup attempt
In my opinion, the editorial "Was it wrong for the top general to thwart a clearly unhinged president?" (Sept. 16) contained some very scary ideas. The Editorial Board seems to believe many Americans were OK with what I regard as Gen. Mark Milley's attempt at a military coup, as long as they don't like former President Donald Trump. As long as they portray Trump as "unhinged," the Post-Dispatch thinks the military would be justified in overruling a nuclear-launch order. The editorial did make a half-hearted comment that Milley's actions might have constituted a firing offense, but it generally approved of his actions.

Civilian control over the military is essential to our democratic republic. Isn't the Editorial Board aware of all the Latin America and Southeast Asia military strongmen, using various rationales, who have taken over the civilian governments in coup after coup? Once this is sanctioned, your freedoms are done. I spent three years in Latin America, and I can tell you that the military does not willingly go away once they step in to "fix" the damage caused by the civilian government. 

I don't know if the coronavirus shutdowns and other restrictions have turned the tide against individual freedom and liberty, but something has clearly changed in the American spirit. And we seem to be OK with it.

Jay Kirschbaum • Chesterfield  

