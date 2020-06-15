Letter: Generals’ criticism is cause not to vote for Trump

Regarding “Mattis and other former military leaders criticize Trump” (June 4): I am a moderate Republican, but I vote for the best candidate for the job and not the party. I am a poll worker and enjoy doing so, because I believe it is important that everyone that is eligible to vote do so.
That being said, I appreciate that those who have firsthand knowledge of this administration have chosen to speak out rather than remain silent.
I want to thank the former secretary of defense, retired Gen. James Mattis, for his candid remarks regarding President Donald Trump. I want to thank former chief of staff John Kelly, also a retired general, for supporting Mattis’ remarks. Both of these gentlemen have impeccable reputations. I want to thank Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney for their candid remarks as well. My only wish is that other Republicans in Congress begin to speak honestly also.
In my lifetime, there has never been a president as divisive as this one. He not only lacks any character, he also is a bully. He has no respect for women, minorities and those individuals with disabilities.
I believe the Republican Party has lost its way or forgotten what it stands for. As such, I feel I must vote for Joe Biden in November.
Michael Heyer • Ellisville
