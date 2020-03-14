Letter: Generation born between 1925 and 1946 needs a president
0 comments

Letter: Generation born between 1925 and 1946 needs a president

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Biden virtual town hall marks new normal for campaigning

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Regarding “No, Elizabeth Warren is not a victim of sexism” (March 10): Inez Stephan says in her op-ed column that former Vice President Joe Biden seems “authentically like a lost Boomer.” I take exception to that. Biden is not a baby boomer. He was born in 1942. The baby boom began in 1946.

This may seem like a small point, but those of us who are in the “Silent Generation,” born between 1925 and 1946, have never had one of ours become president of the U.S. My research has been cursory, but it seems to confirm that ours is the only U.S. generation — defined as a 20-year period — that has never had a president. Biden is our chance for inclusion.

We are rather like middle children, not aggressive like the first children, not feeling entitled like the babies of families.

The ones called the Greatest Generation held the presidency through George H.W. Bush. Then we were skipped over, and the Boomers took command, with Bill Clinton.

We would like to have a chance, but please, don’t call us boomers.

Joe Tannian • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports