Letter: Generous pandemic funds reduce incentive to work

Regarding “US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high” (Aug. 13): There is a business across the street from my home that has a help wanted sign in the window. Recently, I was at a fast food restaurant in Kirkwood that had a help-wanted sign out front. There are jobs to be filled out there, but the people on unemployment are getting too much money to stay home and are not applying for the jobs that are available. A supplemental unemployment payment may be needed, but $600 per week is too much.
Steven Siegerist • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.