Letter: Georgia goes to an absurd extreme to restrict voters

The state of Georgia has declared it illegal to give water to someone in a voting line (" The real election fraud," March 27). That's OK, but what if it rains? Will the state prosecute God almighty, Mother Nature and the local weather person for delivering water?

If someone in line becomes ill, surely others should be allowed to call an ambulance, and the paramedics should be allowed to give the sick person assistance. Or will they be prosecuted? We should also consider if a pregnant woman in line has her water break, it might be best to avoid her, lest her water come in contact with others, thus forfeiting their right to vote.