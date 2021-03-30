Letter: Georgia lawmaker, Jan. 6 rioters see two-sided justice

Regarding " Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry " (March 25): The very definition of inequality under the law was evident in Georgia when a state representative knocked on Gov. Brian Kemp's office door to gain entry to witness his signing of a law that would make voting rights, in my opinion, more selective.

Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon was arrested immediately and was subsequently charged with two felonies, one of which was interfering with a general assembly session. Contrast that arrest with the non-arrest of the Jan. 6 rioters who tried to stop Congress from doing its constitutional duty, resulting in the death of a Capitol police officer. Even now, as arrests of the rioters are being made, some are charged only with trespassing, a misdemeanor, and sent home on their own recognizance. Oh, did I mention that Rep. Cannon is Black?