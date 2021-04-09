Letter: Georgia photo ID rule doesn't discriminate by race

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): It seems racist to suggest that Blacks or Latinos are not capable of obtaining photo identification cards. Blacks must have a photo ID to drive a car or get on a plane. Is that racist?

According to an Associated Press poll, 72% of Americans support showing a photo ID to vote — including a majority (56%) of Democrats. Photo identification is now required in 36 states to cast a ballot at a polling site, including Delaware, President Joe Biden's home state.

Maybe Democrats should pass another $3 trillion bill to ensure that every Black person has a photo identification card. Perhaps government officials could drive to their homes and take a photo. If we can vaccinate every American, surely we can take their picture.

Rich Keys • Ballwin