 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Georgia photo ID rule doesn't discriminate by race
0 comments

Letter: Georgia photo ID rule doesn't discriminate by race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): It seems racist to suggest that Blacks or Latinos are not capable of obtaining photo identification cards. Blacks must have a photo ID to drive a car or get on a plane. Is that racist?

According to an Associated Press poll, 72% of Americans support showing a photo ID to vote — including a majority (56%) of Democrats. Photo identification is now required in 36 states to cast a ballot at a polling site, including Delaware, President Joe Biden's home state.

Maybe Democrats should pass another $3 trillion bill to ensure that every Black person has a photo identification card. Perhaps government officials could drive to their homes and take a photo. If we can vaccinate every American, surely we can take their picture.

Rich Keys • Ballwin 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports