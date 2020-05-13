Letter: Georgia vigilante’s actions infuriating and outrageous

Regarding “Georgia AG seeks probe of prosecutors in Arbery killing case” (May 12): Seventy-four days after the killing of an unarmed man as he jogged through his neighborhood in Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finally arrested the men recorded on video shooting him. The father and son allegedly behind Ahmaud Arbery’s death have links to local law enforcement.
The mishandling of this case screams intentional and systemic. Without media attention, national outrage and protests, this heinous crime could have been swept under the rug and forgotten.
While walking through my neighborhood and out of pure curiosity, I’ve walked into a site to look at the layout and floor plan of a new house under construction — just as Arbery apparently did. As a white female, it never occurred to me that two men might grab guns and shoot me down in the street.
The motto “Land of the free and the home of the brave” appears to be different for folks of color. There is nothing free about being targeted for your race, and there is nothing brave about shooting an unarmed man as he jogs down the street.
The rash and hateful actions of these two vigilantes, and the apparent cover-up by local law enforcement, is unconscionable, infuriating and heartbreaking. As a nation based on equality, justice and the rule of law, we can and must do better.
Robbie Miller Engel • Fenton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.