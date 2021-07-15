Letter: Get GOP lawmakers on record regarding election fraud

Regarding “Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll as attendees clamor for him to run again” (July 12): Any time Donald Trump gets a public platform, like at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, he continues the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen through voter fraud. Trump’s base believes him. No one contradicts him.

In the future, any reporter interviewing a Republican officeholder should always ask: Who won the 2020 presidential election? Then the reporter should follow up with: Did fraudulent voting affect the final outcome of the 2020 election?

Start with Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt. Then ask Reps. Ann Wagner, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz. Also include Mike Pence and all Republican governors. Then report just their factual answer.

Get Republican officeholders to say if they are either joining the big lie, refusing to answer, or stating that the Biden/Harris ticket won the 2020 election. Let’s get these Republicans on the record.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County