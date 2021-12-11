 Skip to main content
Letter: Getting a vaccine won't take away a person's freedom
Letter: Getting a vaccine won't take away a person's freedom

Regarding "Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don't meet vaccine deadline" (Dec. 3): I am frustrated by my fellow citizens who are refusing the vaccine. They say it’s their right, but why would they not want to? The vaccine is proven safe by all those who have already taken it.

Those who refuse vaccines say that they want freedom. The problem is that, by remaining unvaccinated, they take away the freedom of others to move safely in our society. I’m talking about vulnerable infants and children under 5 years old and those who are immunocompromised. Although vaccinated, I stay away from crowds and am cautious when in public settings.

I don’t see why this has to be a political issue. If you lived in the middle ages and could get a vaccine for the plague, would you not do so? If you lived in areas threatened by Ebola and could receive a vaccine, would you not be first in line for the shot?

Smallpox was virtually eliminated by vaccines. The coronavirus could be too if everyone would just get the shot. Is getting a shot really going to take away your freedom? I don’t think so.

Denise S. Pott • Crestwood

