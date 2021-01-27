Letter: Getting a virus vaccine in county is nearly impossible

Regarding the editorial " Biden, state must immediately get to the bottom of the vaccine distribution holdups " (Jan. 24): Will the Post-Dispatch never stop looking for ways to blame Donald Trump? After saluting his administration for achieving a speedy development of a coronavirus vaccine, the Editorial Board proceeded to blame his administration for the slow rollout.

Based on my experience, the delay seems to be due more to state and local issues than to federal foot-dragging. I am 78 and reasonably computer savvy, yet I found it difficult to register for the vaccine in St. Louis County. How can seniors who don't have a computer even get registered? In the meantime, my cousins in Oklahoma, who are in their 60s, have already received their first dose. We live in an area with nationally acclaimed health care systems. It shouldn't be so difficult to register for and obtain the vaccine here.