Letter: Getting school kids to socially distance will be a big challenge

Regarding “Parents call for more in-school learning across St. Louis as reopening debate flares” (July 24): Federal and Missouri officials are pushing for the full reopening of school with in-person learning. Unfortunately, I believe their motives are purely political.
How do you get primary and elementary children to social distance? How do you get students who change classes every hour to social distance in the halls? How do you social distance in the lunchroom when there is not enough room to spread kids out, and they can’t wear masks if they are eating? How do you social distance in the bathrooms or a playground? How do you social distance kids on a school bus?
Face masks have become so divisive, there is no way to know how many students would be directed by their parents to wear them.
The answer is that you can’t, at least not safely. I believe my school-age child would probably get a better education by being able to interact with friends and be taught by professionally trained educators rather than be taught virtually by my wife and me using resources provided by a school district. But at least, for now, she will stay at home, and we are going to do our best to educate her.
If we do not start getting some better leadership and guidance, this situation will not get any better.
Dale Scott • Hillsboro
