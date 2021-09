Regarding “ Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates” (Sept. 15): How can the same people who argue for abortion “my body, my choice” not also apply this argument to vaccines?

To be clear, I am for the vaccine. I’ve received it. However, mandating a vaccine without regard to the individual goes too far and can only further divide our country. These decisions should be made between a patient and their physician. One size does not fit all.