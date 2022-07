Regarding “Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings” (June 25): To understand what just happened, it’s important to look a little further back in the Supreme Court’s history. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in very poor health. But to satisfy her ego, she stayed on the job instead of allowing then-President Barack Obama to nominate a replacement. The recent Roe decision might have been very different except that one woman enjoyed her job too much.