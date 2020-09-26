Letter: Ginsburg taught women to stand up for their rights

I was overwhelmed with a feeling of abandonment after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There was sadness of course, and that I expected. But the sense of loss was something that took me by surprise. I admit, I am new to the RBG game, only recently coming to appreciate all that she had done to advance women’s rights. The mortgages that we can apply for on our own, the personal bank accounts we take for granted — and that I don’t risk losing my job after I get pregnant.
I think of these rights in a new light. Women and mothers are one of the many groups shouldering a burden in this pandemic. Countless families have had to balance caring for their children while working, with much of the weight carried by mothers. And now, many mothers are pausing or leaving their careers to educate their children.
I think of Ginsburg and what the workforce would be like if there are fewer women's voices. I think of what we must do to get us back there. I think of this and I feel abandoned. Who will be our great protector now? Who will ensure our voices are heard? The answer is simple: We will. Women must use their voices when they teach their children, speak up in a meeting, and definitely when they fill out that ballot. Justice Ginsburg deserves our gratitude for giving us our voice.
Jessica L. Ciccone • St. Louis
