Letter: Ginsburg's death invokes a whole new set of problems

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is, of course, a disaster because of all her positive qualities, but it also brings us to a new problem.
Under comparable circumstances in 2016, the Republicans refused to consider any Supreme Court nominees from an outgoing Democratic president. But now we read of Republicans reversing course on their contention that a lame duck president shouldn't nominate a replacement, and we read of President Donald Trump saying he has the right to make such a nomination.
I've often felt that the Democrats have been cowards in the face of Republican conniving such as this. I hope presidential nominee Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats demonstrate real gumption and patriotism by insisting on a level playing field.
Fred Blumenthal • St. Louis
