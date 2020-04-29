Letter: Give payment breaks to those hit hard by pandemic
FOR RENT SIGN

For the last five decades renter households have been spending more and more of their income on housing. (Image courtesy of Flickr user turkeychik, under a Creative Commons license.)

I recently mailed letters to Gov. Mike Parson, President Donald Trump and several federal agencies in hopes of saving housing for those who rent their residences, have residential mortgages or rent commercial business spaces. Assistance would help prevent landlords and lending institutions from losing their tenants or buyers through loss of income due to the pandemic.

The federal government should issue a mandate stating that no tenants or mortgage holders who were current in their payments until the pandemic struck may be evicted or foreclosed upon.

In order to make everyone whole, when the economy gets rolling again, rental and mortgage payments could be paid according to a schedule. After the first month of normalcy, rent or payments would be made as usual. The next five months’ payments would also include a one-fifth additional payment to cover the missed rent or payments.

Another option would be for lending institutions to put missed mortgage payments at the end of the mortgage.

I believe this plan would remove much fear and anxiety and keep our country moving forward.

Patricia J. Pona • Richmond Heights

