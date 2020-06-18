Letter: Give police the financial incentives to perform better
Protesters carry a "Defund the Police" sign on West Division Street during the March of Justice from Union Park to Cabrini-Green on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Chicago to demand police accountability.

Protesters carry a "Defund the Police" sign on West Division Street during the March of Justice from Union Park to Cabrini-Green on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Chicago to demand police accountability. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Brian Cassella

 

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “‘Defund the Police’ is about reimagining public safety, not dystopian lawlessness” (June 15): Let’s not “defund the police.” Let’s “re-fund the police.” Let’s give our police officers a financial incentive not only to police our communities, but also to police themselves. Let’s present them with a carrot and a stick.

Let’s give them each a quarterly, or semiannual or annual bonus, of say, $250 per quarter or $600 for six months or $1,500 per year. But the bonuses are only paid if there are no credible incidents of police abuse of force during the bonus period, as determined by an independent, diverse civilian review board. If there is one credible incident, no member of the force receives a bonus.

Bad cops, whose bad deeds deprive their fellow officers of cash rewards, will become persona non grata. The “one bad apple that spoils the barrel” will be culled from inside the barrel rather than from the outside. The “good apples” will help restore the confidence of the public.

The self-interest of the group may help spare us from the overzealous and/or undertrained or just mean cops who are undermining the respect and confidence of the citizenry that the police have previously enjoyed. The good cops need to be part of the solution.

Jerome A. Diekemper • Kirkwood

