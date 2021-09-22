Letter: Give private sector chance to solve immigration issue

Regarding “US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town” (Sept. 21): Our government leaders have proven that they cannot effectively address the immigration crisis. Between President Joe Biden’s broken promises and former President Donald Trump’s letter-of-the-law approach, Americans and those who are wanting admission to the United States are disheartened, confused and dismayed.

My view is that the U.S. needs immigrants as much as immigrants need the U.S. Every week, the number of unfilled jobs increases. There are not enough workers to fill restaurant, service industry, hospitality and skilled technical jobs. We have inner cities that are almost vacant. We have old, abandoned homes, schools, churches and commercial shopping centers.

I see tremendous opportunities for private sector/government sector partnerships to address these problems. The solution is not more government aid. The solution involves hard work on the part of immigrants to settle in, take ownership and pride, and pay through hard work to build a new life for themselves.