Letter: Give Rep. Wagner front-page space to defend herself

Regarding “Schupp says GOP attacks distort her record on sex offender laws” (Aug. 24): Will the Post-Dispatch reconfirm its belief in the Pulitzer Platform, particularly the part about never belonging to any party?
In this front-page story, Democratic challenger Jill Schupp, a state senator, received an opportunity to respond to GOP Congresswoman Rep. Ann Wagner’s campaign ads. In the spirit of the Platform, and election fairness, the Post-Dispatch should offer the same front-page space to Wagner, or other GOP candidates with similar complaints.
Stuart Clark • Bridgeton
