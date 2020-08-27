 Skip to main content
Letter: Give Rep. Wagner front-page space to defend herself
Letter: Give Rep. Wagner front-page space to defend herself

Accenture Federal Services announces jobs

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner speaks during a press conference Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Maryville University, during which Accenture Federal Services announced it will bring 1,400 technology jobs to St. Louis over the next five years. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Schupp says GOP attacks distort her record on sex offender laws” (Aug. 24): Will the Post-Dispatch reconfirm its belief in the Pulitzer Platform, particularly the part about never belonging to any party?

In this front-page story, Democratic challenger Jill Schupp, a state senator, received an opportunity to respond to GOP Congresswoman Rep. Ann Wagner’s campaign ads. In the spirit of the Platform, and election fairness,  the Post-Dispatch should offer the same front-page space to Wagner, or other GOP candidates with similar complaints.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton

