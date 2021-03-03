Letter: Give St. Louis public schools control over TIF decisions

Regarding “ Mayoral candidates want a bigger role in public education in St. Louis ” (Feb. 25): The student population in the St. Louis Public Schools is declining for two reasons: the city’s population decline and the movement of students to charter schools. Growth in attendance at charter schools takes place at the expense of the St. Louis Public Schools system.

Charter schools perform at a level equivalent to non-charter schools, i.e., there is no demonstrable advantage of charter schools when compared to public schools. The supporters of charter schools are pursuing a myth. Resources should be allocated to St. Louis Public Schools to help the system build its magnet schools.

Any future St. Louis mayor may seek to improve the economic status of the school system by various means, including encouraging the growth of the St. Louis Public Schools at the expense of charter schools. Another way is to give the public schools veto power over any tax increment financing projects. Few understand that for every $100 of tax increment financing, $60 comes out of the budget of St. Louis Public Schools. This is especially damaging when the funds are given to multimillionaire developers who don’t need the money.