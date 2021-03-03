 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give St. Louis public schools control over TIF decisions
0 comments

Letter: Give St. Louis public schools control over TIF decisions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hulks of former homes to education litter The Ville

Two of the three St. Louis Public Schools buildings that surround Tandy Park are closed, including Turner Branch Elementary that shuttered in 2009. The following year Turner Middle School closed. The final school, Sumner High, built in 1875 as the first African American high school west of the Mississippi River, has a reprieve from the closure list until March. It currently has less than 200 students. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Mayoral candidates want a bigger role in public education in St. Louis” (Feb. 25): The student population in the St. Louis Public Schools is declining for two reasons: the city’s population decline and the movement of students to charter schools. Growth in attendance at charter schools takes place at the expense of the St. Louis Public Schools system.

Charter schools perform at a level equivalent to non-charter schools, i.e., there is no demonstrable advantage of charter schools when compared to public schools. The supporters of charter schools are pursuing a myth. Resources should be allocated to St. Louis Public Schools to help the system build its magnet schools.

Any future St. Louis mayor may seek to improve the economic status of the school system by various means, including encouraging the growth of the St. Louis Public Schools at the expense of charter schools. Another way is to give the public schools veto power over any tax increment financing projects. Few understand that for every $100 of tax increment financing, $60 comes out of the budget of St. Louis Public Schools. This is especially damaging when the funds are given to multimillionaire developers who don’t need the money.

There may be value in a mayor having more control over our educational system. It may be equally important to provide the educational system more control over the city’s policymakers by giving veto power over TIFs.

Terry D. Weiss, M.D. • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports