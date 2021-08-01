 Skip to main content
Letter: Give the vaccine-hesitant a deadline to get their shots
Letter: Give the vaccine-hesitant a deadline to get their shots

Regarding “Biden’s COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, delta variant” (July 29): Most of the vaccinated cannot understand the reluctance of our fellow citizens to get the coronavirus vaccine, a shot that greatly improves the chance of resisting the virus. The daily number of new vaccinations has slowed to a trickle.

My suggestion is that the United States establish a new deadline, say Nov. 1, after which the excess doses of vaccine would be shipped to the countries that are crying out to get them. The reluctant would have to decide by then to get off the fence and get the shot or to accept the results of their decision.

The U.S. should make sure that the doses are utilized, if not by our own citizens, then by those in the world who will take it.

Bob Watson • Town and Country

