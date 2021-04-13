 Skip to main content
Letter: Give Volpi a tax break to build in St. Louis, not Union
Letter: Give Volpi a tax break to build in St. Louis, not Union

Volpi opening new production facility in Union

Volpi Foods, a fourth-generation producer of specialty cured meats, is set to open a new state-of-the-art plant in Union. (Volpi handout)

Regarding "Volpi opening new production facility in Union" (April 9): The Volpi family of St. Louis, who I believe make the best Genoa salami anywhere, announced plans to open a "state of the art plant" in Union. I wish the Volpi family would make a deal with the city of St. Louis and get a tax break, or negotiate some incentive allowing them to hire local workers and build the plant here. City Hall should cut a deal with Volpi, and ensure they can stay in St. Louis and not go to Union.

Jim Merello • Webster Groves

